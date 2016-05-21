EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s boys’ tennis team had a great day Friday on the first day of IHSA Sectional competition at Edwardsville, advancing each team member to the finals.

The Tigers moved both its singles and doubles competitors to the final day on Saturday and has 16 points after day one; followed by Jersey and Metro East Lutheran with 8 points each. Marquette Catholic and Alton High also had 4 points apiece after day one.

“We feel good about where we are right now and we are looking forward to playing tomorrow,” Edwardsville coach Dave Lipe said. “We want to play our best tennis so far of the season on Saturday and hope to win the sectional.”

Marquette Catholic coach Mike Walters was excited about the performance of his team on Friday and thought it was “a good day.”

Jonathan Claywell from Alton Marquette advanced to the finals. He meets Edwardsville’s No. 1 singles player Erik Weiler at 8:30 this morning in the sectional semifinals.

Joe Segneri of Alton meets Edwardsville’s Luke Motley in the No. 2 singles semifinals.

Edwardsville’s Alex Gray-Zach Trimpe are the No. 1 seed in doubles and meet Jersey’s Drake Blackwell and Trevor Davis this morning. Edwardsville’s Carson Ware and Seth Lipe are seeded No. 2 seed and will battle Jersey’s Alex Goldacker and Alex Roth.

