O’FALLON - Edwardsville and Alton’s girls golf squads posted some steady performances at the Southwestern Conference Golf Tournament Tuesday at O’Fallon.

O’Fallon emerged the winner of its third straight championship with a 649 score. Edwardsville followed in the team standings with a 667. Alton finished fifth with a score of 787. Collinsville was sixth with an 812. The Panthers’ Brianna McMinn won the individual title with a two-day score of 140, with Riley Lewis of the Tigers the runner-up at 158. Edwardsville’s Grace Daech was fourth with a 169, and Sydney Sahuri was fifth with a 170.

Jessica Benson had a 180 and Riley Burns a 191. For Alton, Jenna Fleming led the team with a 188, followed by Natalie Messinger with a 198, Claire Bunse with a 200, Riley Kenney with a 207 and Mariah Bolling with a 208.

Collinsville was led by Destiny Johnson with a 181 and Claire Rendelman scored a 187.

The first round was played at Belk Park Aug. 27.

