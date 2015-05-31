Alton's remaining doubles team was eliminated Friday morning on the second day of the IHSA Boys Tennis Championship in Arlington Heights Friday, while Edwardsville's players also fell out of the tournament.

Both of the Tigers' doubles entries were also sent home; Joe Mezo and Carson Ware were ousted by Wilmette Loyola Academy's Alan Arocho and Peter Horne 6-2, 7-6 (7-4), while the team of Jon Koons and Alex Gray defeated Springfield's Bailey Gill and Moshe Latif 6-1, 6-1 in the fourth consolation round, but were eliminated by Wheaton St. Francis' Chris Chacko and Nick Kovach 6-4, 7-5.

The Redbird doubles team of Carl Stradel and Drew Hays fell to LaGrange Lyons' Rory O'Donnel and Jack Bernstein 7-5, 6-4 early Friday morning and were eliminated from the tournament, while Edwardsville's remaining singles entry, Erik Weller, was ousted from the tournament by Normal Community's Tyler Washington 6-4, 6-4.

Edwardsville was in a 15th-place tie with Peoria Richwoods at 13 points after Friday and Alton was a cluster of teams with five points each.

The tournament concluded Saturday.

