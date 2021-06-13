CHARLESTON - Edwardsville's Riley Knoyle and Alton's Renee Raglin both finished in the top 20 of their events, while the Tigers' 4x800 meter relay team came in fifth and Kaitlyn Morningstar finished seventh in the discus throw at the IHSA Class 3A state track meet, held Saturday at Eastern Illinois University's O'Brien Stadium in Charleston.

The meet finished late Saturday night after a three-hour-plus rain delay when a storm system brought heavy rain and lightning to the area with three events left. The events were run under lights at the stadium and in much cooler weather, with much of the meet held under sunshine and intense heat most of the day.

Raglin finished 19th in the 100 meters with a time of 12.68 seconds and came in 12th in the 200 meters with a time of 25.73 seconds.

Knoyle finished 20th in the 1,600 meters, coming in at 5:08.98, with the 4x800 meter relay team of Knoyle, Kaitlyn Loyet, Maya Lueking and Olivia Coll finished fifth with a time of 9:32.15. Morningstar was seventh in the discus throw with a toss of 36.51 meters.

Frankfort Lincoln-Way East won the team title with 56 points, edging out Homewood-Flossmoor, who had 50 points, while Chicago Whitney Young and Naperville North tied for third with 44 points each. The Tigers scored nine points in the meet, while the Redbirds failed to score.

