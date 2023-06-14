EDWARDSVILLE – City Park in downtown Edwardsville once again will feature fun for all ages as part of Arts in the Park, the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department’s summer-long series of free events.

Fresh off last weekend’s blockbuster Edwardsville Route 66 Festival, this long-running summer tradition returns with concerts, movie nights, a children’s art program, theatrical events and a new feature – a family-friendly improv series.

“There’s so much to see and hear in City Park over the summer,” Mayor Art Risavy said. “We are excited to provide these fun activities for everyone to enjoy.” The fun gets underway this Friday, June 16, when the Zydeco Crawdaddys cook up Cajun-flavored tunes to kick off the Friday Night Concert series. Concerts are set for June 16 and 23, plus July 7, 14, 21 and 28 at 8 p.m. on the City Park bandstand.

The lineup also includes Lustre Lights, Honkey Tonk, the Steve Ewing Band, Blue Suede Crew and Dueling Pianos. The Edwardsville Arts Center is once again teaming with the Parks and Recreation Department to present children’s art activities on Saturday mornings.

This year’s program will explore a different style of modern art at each session, which will begin at 9 a.m. It gets underway this Saturday, June 17, and continues on June 24 and July 8, 15, 22 and 29. Enjoy a movie under the stars in the cinematic City Park setting one Saturday each in June, July, August and September. The fun begins at 8:15 p.m. this Saturday, June 17, with a showing of “The Mighty Ducks.” The July 15 movie will be “The Incredibles” at 8:15 p.m.; the August 12 movie will be “The Parent Trap” at 8:30 p.m.; and the September 16 movie will be “Homeward Bound” at 7:30 p.m. Moviegoers just need a chair or blanket and any snacks you care to bring. Special thanks go to our Movies in the Park sponsors, Busey Bank, First Community, Sivia Law and Whisker Bones Supply Co. A new addition is Beautiful Things Improv. This family-friendly all-ages improvisational theater event will be fully based on audience participation and input. The improv show is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22, but two workshops for youths will offer tips on the process.

Those are set for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 6, and Tuesday, July 18. The workshops are free, but advance registration with the Parks and Recreation Department is requested. Call 618-692-7538 to register.

“We want to pack as much fun into each summer at City Park as we can,” said Grace Pellock, the special events and marketing coordinator for Parks and Recreation. “It’s wonderful to have so many returning favorites along with some new additions. We are grateful to all our business partners who help make these events possible, and especially our overall Arts in the Park sponsor, Carrollton Bank.” Shakespeare in the Park’s traveling caravan will once again make an appearance in Edwardsville’s City Park with “The Merry Wives of Windsor.” This special free theatrical performance is an annual crowd-pleaser, and will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2. Opera Edwardsville also will be back with both a children’s show – “Billy Goats Gruff” at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 15, in the Edwardsville Public Library – and a 7:30 p.m. City Park bandstand performance on Friday, September 8.

Rounding out the summer weeks will be performances from the Edwardsville Municipal Band and the Edwardsville Symphony. The Municipal Band’s summer concerts began on Thursday, June 8, and continue at 8 p.m. every Thursday through August 24. The Edwardsville Symphony will be in City Park one Sunday a month through September. This year’s theme is “music and literature,” and will incorporate a special guest author prior to each performance. The speaker will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the music following at 7 p.m. on June 25, July 30, August 27 and September 17. City Park is at 101 S. Buchanan Street. More details are available at www.cityofedwardsville.com/526/Arts-in-the-Park

