EDWARDSVILLE - Over the last week, Edwardsville High School Athletic Director Alex Fox has been finalizing schedules for the winter season, along with the spring and summer seasons. He is also in hopes that Restore Illinois Region 4 will move to Phase 4 so boys and girls basketball can begin action.

Fox said he is excited to have bowling and boys swimming active and ready for competitive action. Cheerleading and dance at this point can participate in a virtual sense.

“We have finalized schedules basically from now until the end of the year in all remaining sports,” he said. “Obviously, we are on a time crunch to get our first basketball games. We could play as early as Saturday if we moved into Phase 4. Bowling begins next Tuesday.”

Fox said EHS has been working on policies for spectators and the safety concerns with the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Football is scheduled to begin in mid-March and a six-game schedule has been put together.

Fox said the Southwestern Conference athletic directors have been doing the same thing trying to figure out schedules. He is hopeful schools in Region 4 get a thumbs up soon to begin boys and girls basketball games. In the schedule recently finalized, SWC boys and girls basketball teams would face each other on the same dates, one at home, other on road.

Edwardsville boys and girls basketball would face Belleville West on Feb. 6. Edwardsville boys would play at Belleville West and Belleville West girls at Edwardsville. If any games are cancelled, they will not be rescheduled.

The remaining Edwardsville boys and girls basketball schedule is as follows all with Southwestern Conference teams:

Feb. 6 - Edwardsville boys at Belleville West, Belleville West at Edwardsville girls.

Feb. 9 - O’Fallon at Edwardsville boys, Edwardsville girls at O’Fallon girls

Feb. 11 - Belleville West at Edwardsville boys, Edwardsville girls at Belleville West.

Feb. 16 - East St. Louis at Edwardsville boys, Edwardsville girls at East St. Louis.

Feb. 18 - Edwardsville boys at Collinsville, Collinsville girls at Edwardsville.

Feb. 20 - Edwardsville at Alton boys, Alton girls at Edwardsville.

Feb. 23 - Belleville West at Edwardsville boys, Edwardsville girls at Belleville West.

Feb. 25 - Edwardsville boys at O’Fallon, O’Fallon girls at Edwardsville.

Feb. 27 - Edwardsville boys at Belleville East, Belleville East girls at Edwardsville.

March 4 - Edwardsville boys at East St. Louis boys, East St. Louis girls at Edwardsville.

March 6 - Collinsville boys at Edwardsville, Edwardsville girls at Collinsville.

March 9 - Alton boys at Edwardsville, Edwardsville girls at Alton.

Edwardsville’s six-week football schedule is as follows:

March 19 - Edwardsville at Alton

March 26 - Belleville East at Edwardsville

April 2 - East St. Louis at Edwardsville

April 9 - Edwardsville at Belleville West

April 16 - Edwardsville at O’Fallon

April 23 - Edwardsville will host another SWC team based on school records.

