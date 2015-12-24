MARYVILLE /O’FALLON - Emily Edwards, MC, RD, LD, is making a big difference with her work in the practice of Dr. Christina Midkiff, who has locations in both Maryville and O’Fallon, IL.

Edwards grew up in a suburb of Philadelphia, PA. She graduated from Indiana University with a BS in Applied Health Science, Dietetics. Following graduation, she was accepted into Saint Louis University’s dietetic internship/coordinated master’s program with an emphasis in pediatrics. Upon completion of her internship she continued at Saint Louis University and received her MS in Medical Dietetics while working part time at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Medical Center.

Since 1998, upon completion of the Saint Louis University OB/GYN Residency Program at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Clayton, Mo., Dr. Christina Midkiff has been in private practice in Maryville, IL. She feels in women’s health it is important to assess the physical, emotional and spiritual aspects of life to care for patients.

Emily spends time between both of Midkiff’s locations in Maryville and O’Fallon. Edwards concentrates a lot of her time on working with women who have developed gestational diabetes, women with their eating/diet plan and helping them manage that and also work with women on their annual gynecology visits.

“I work with women after the doctor addresses their weight issues or if they are interested in seeing a dietician for weight loss,” she said. “I also see women diagnosed with PCOS.”

Edwards said she analyzes annual lab work of women and if they have high blood pressure or high cholesterol she offers her services. She also works with women with eating disorders and a variety of other issues.

Edwards said she admires Midkiff’s commitment to women in her OBGN role and said the doctor takes several extra steps beyond what others do by having a dietician on staff.

“Pregnant women are often more motivated to watch their weight,” Edwards said. “It is different working with other populations where the motivations aren’t there. Most OBGYN’s don’t normally have a dietician working in their office, which shows Dr. Midkiff’s commitment to overall health.”

Edwards uses a variety of techniques in Dr. Midkiff’s office to help women from metabolic tests and indirect callimeter breathing tests where oxygen and calorie ranges are measured to watch weight.

“I love my work,” Edwards said. “People always joke my hobbies are all related to food, food shopping and recipe making. I get to talk to people all day about how to eat and it is great.”

Currently Emily lives in downtown St. Louis. She enjoys traveling, trying new restaurants, cooking, and spending time with friends.

