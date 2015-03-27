In its first-ever ranking of best employers, Forbes magazine rated Edward Jones the highest-ranking financial-services firm out of the list of 500 companies spanning 27 industries in the magazine's "America's Best Employers 2015" edition, according to Kelly Schmidt.

The firm's overall ranking was No. 24 out of the 500 companies on the list.

More than 20,000 American workers at 3,500 large companies and non-profit institutions were polled online and asked how likely they would recommend their employers to others and how likely they would recommend other employers within their industries.

"We are proud of our associates and honored that their feedback has ranked us on the Forbes list of 500 best employers as highest among financial services firms," said Edward Jones Managing Partner Jim Weddle. "Edward Jones strives to be a best place for our associates to work and for our clients to receive help accomplishing their life-long financial goals. Our work is extremely satisfying - working together in partnership to make a difference to our clients and each other."

This is the second prestigious ranking Edward Jones recently received. Earlier in March, FORTUNE magazine named the firm No. 6 on its "100 Best Companies to Work For 2015" list. That was Edward Jones' 16th appearance on the list.

Edward Jones also appears on Forbes magazine's largest private companies list, which is based on net revenues. The firm ranked No. 65 with, at the time of the ranking in 2014, $5.72 billion in net revenue. Today, the firm's net revenues are $6.3 billion.

