As Major League Baseball celebrated the news that Ken Griffey Jr. and Mike Piazza are the newest players to be selected for the Hall of Fame by the Baseball Writers Association of America, the news was not so good for Jim Edmonds.

In his first appearance on the ballot, Edmonds received only 2.8% (11 votes), falling short of the required 5% to stay on the ballot for next year.

The results were similar for other Cardinals David Eckstein (2), Troy Glaus (0), and Mark Gruzielanek (0) who fell short in their first time on the ballot.

Lee Smith received 34.1% (150), Larry Walker 15.5% (68), and Mark McGwire 12.3% (54). With it being the 10th year on the ballot for McGwire, he will now be eligible for consideration by the Expansion Committee in 2020.

photo credit: Charlie Riedel-AP