Edwardsville, Ill. – Edison’s Entertainment Complex will be showing the Mayweather vs Pacquiao Pay-Per-View boxing match this Saturday, May 2. This live televised event is scheduled to start at 8pm, and the main event is expected to start around 11:30pm.

Fans have waited five years for these two welterweight punchers to agree on terms so this fight could take shape. There is so much hype surrounding this event, many have called this “the biggest fight in history.” But there is no doubt that the projected $300 million in prize money makes this “the most lucrative fight in history.” Terry Rujawitz, Chief Operations Officer of Edison’s, said “There are only a handful of places in the Metro East that will be showing this fight, so we’re looking forward to a good turnout and a fun night.”

Admission is $25 per person in advance, and reservations are required. If space is available on the day of the event, admission will be $30 at the door. All admission fees include a free appetizer buffet, and limited VIP seating is also available for an additional charge.

This event will be presented by local beer wholesaler Robert “Chick” Fritz Distributing, and Dos Equis Lager giveaways will be available throughout the night.

Edison’s Entertainment Complex is located at 2477 South State Route 157 in Edwardsville. To make a reservation, guests should e-mail party@edisonsfun.com or call (618) 307-9020.

