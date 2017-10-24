EDWARDSVILLE - On Sunday, October 29, Edison’s Entertainment Complex will be offering an Autumn Harvest Special, where guests can get a free family photo with purchase of Edison’s new Funday Buffet. Kids will also receive a free pumpkin to decorate at home and free pass for a future game of bowling.

Edison’s Funday Buffet is $10.95 per person and features boneless wings, nachos, and a weekly variety of family-friendly items so mom and dad can watch the game while the kids play. Photos – which are sponsored by TheBANK of Edwardsville - and will feature a natural autumn harvest background and will be printed on-site so families can take them home.

The buffet will be available from 12-4pm, and photos will be available from 12-3pm.

Edison’s Entertainment Complex is located at 2477 S. State Route 157 in Edwardsville. For more information, visitwww.edisonsfun.com or call (618) 307-9020.

