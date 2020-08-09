EDWARDSVILLE - Did COVID-19 disrupt your birthday plans? If you were born in March, April, May, or June, then Edison’s Entertainment Complex invites you to celebrate with the business during August.

According to Greg Gelzinnis, Director of Guest Relations, “Anyone who had a birthday between March and June can come to Edison’s and receive a $10 free All-Access Pass good for bowling, laser tag and arcade.” Gelzinnis added, “Edison’s turned 8 on June 15, 2020, and we also missed out on celebrating our birthday! We hope this is one way we can make those missed birthdays special.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Edison’s will be giving away a Crazy 8s Family Food & Fun Deal that includes dinner for eight and eight, $10 Arcade Cards - a $200 value! Guests may register to win at the front desk starting on Friday, August 7, through Sunday, August 30. The winner will be announced Tuesday, September 1, on our Facebook page.

Randy Williams, Edison’s GM, remarked, “It has been a real pleasure serving the Edwardsville and Glen Carbon communities and the entire region these past eight years.” He added, “We have celebrated many birthdays and special occasions with our guests and look forward to being here to mark those memorable days for many years to come. Our staff is working diligently to provide a safe and enjoyable experience so that guests can confidently celebrate at Edison’s.”

To make our Crazy 8s celebration sweeter (Edison’s 8th birthday and August the 8th month), we will have cupcakes for our guests while they last on Saturday, August 15!

For reservations or additional information, please contact Edison’s Entertainment Complex at 618-307-9020 or visit the website at edisonsfun.com.

More like this: