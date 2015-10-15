Edison's to host Halloween Costume Contest
Winners Will Receive $50 Toward A Party
EDWARDSVILLE - Edison's Entertainment Complex will host a Halloween costume contest for children 12 and under on Saturday, October 24. Contestants will be placed in either the 0-5 or 6-12 age group, and the winner of each group will receive a $50 gift certificate toward a birthday party at Edison's. Additional prizes will also be awarded to the second and third place winners.
The contest entry fee is $15 plus tax, and this includes unlimited bowling, laser tag, and arcade play at Edison's from 10am-2pm on the day of the event. Each contestant will also receive a free gift bag of candy and a pass for a free game of bowling at Edison's.
Parents are encouraged to register their children for the contest in advance by visiting www.edisonsfun.com. Contestants are asked to arrive by 11:30ap. Judging will take place at 12pm.
Edison's is located at 2477 South State Route 157 in Edwardsville, IL. For more information, visit www.edisonsfun.com or call (618) 307-9020.
