Family-Friendly Event is Free and Open to the Public

Edwardsville, Ill. – Edison’s Entertainment Complex has teamed up with the Piston Pushers Car Club for a series of classic car cruises this summer. The first cruise is Saturday, May 23, and cruises will be held in Edison’s parking lot from 6-9pm on the fourth Saturday of every month from May to October.

All cruises are free and open to the public, and a live DJ will be spinning tunes all night.

Classic car owners are invited to show up, show off their vehicles, and join the cruise each month. Edison’s full-service bar and restaurant will be open, and light refreshments will be available for purchase in the parking lot.

Members of the public are encouraged to check out the cars and then enjoy Edison’s bowling, laser tag, and arcade attractions.

“We’re always looking for new ways to build excitement through special events that appeal to all ages,” said Edison’s CEO and managing partner Matt McSparin. “There are truly some impressive classic vehicles that will be here and we hope the community enjoys the opportunity to be a part of these events,” continued McSparin.

Here is the full schedule of classic car cruises at Edison’s:

May 23

June 27

July 25

August 22

September 26

October 24

Edison’s Entertainment Complex is located at 2477 S. State Route 157 in Edwardsville.

To learn more about the event, visit www.edisonsfun.com, e-mail info@edisonsfun.com, or call (618) 307-9020.

