Creepy Characters Make It Extra Scary on Weekends

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

EDWARDSVILLE – This Fall, Edison’s Entertainment Complex’s will convert its 3,500 square foot laser tag arena into a haunted adventure. Thursday, Oct. 1, through Sunday, Nov. 1, the arena will be outfitted with various Halloween-themed decorations like spider webs, animated ghosts, and other neon props that pop in the black light environment.

Article continues after sponsor message

From 8 p.m.-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, “Haunted Quest” will come to life as live actors in spooky costumes lurk in the fog. This experience is just like a haunted house, but with laser tag

There is no extra cost for guests to experience to “Haunted Quest,” and Edison’s standard laser tag pricing can be found on their website at www.edisonsfun.com/laser-tag.

Voted “North America’s Best New Entertainment Center of 2013” by Tourist Attractions and Parks Magazine, Edison’s is the St. Louis area’s newest home of Genius Level Fun for Everyone! To learn more about Edison’s, visit www.edisonsfun.com, e-mail info@edisonsfun.com, or call (618) 307-9020.

Edison’s…what a bright idea!

More like this:

Nov 17, 2023 - Duckworth: I Will Not Lose Focus On Safe Release Of All Hostages Held By Hamas

Today - 2nd Grader Emmitt Parish Shows Patience and Helps Others at Nelson Elementary School

Oct 3, 2023 - Godfrey's Haunted Maze to Offer "Spooktacular" Fun Through October

Oct 14, 2023 - Raging Rivers Shares Haunted History at Park's Halloween Attraction

Oct 28, 2023 - Fourth Generation Takes Over the Mason Mansion Haunted House in Wood River

 