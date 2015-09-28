Creepy Characters Make It Extra Scary on Weekends

EDWARDSVILLE – This Fall, Edison’s Entertainment Complex’s will convert its 3,500 square foot laser tag arena into a haunted adventure. Thursday, Oct. 1, through Sunday, Nov. 1, the arena will be outfitted with various Halloween-themed decorations like spider webs, animated ghosts, and other neon props that pop in the black light environment.

Article continues after sponsor message

From 8 p.m.-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, “Haunted Quest” will come to life as live actors in spooky costumes lurk in the fog. This experience is just like a haunted house, but with laser tag

There is no extra cost for guests to experience to “Haunted Quest,” and Edison’s standard laser tag pricing can be found on their website at www.edisonsfun.com/laser-tag.

Voted “North America’s Best New Entertainment Center of 2013” by Tourist Attractions and Parks Magazine, Edison’s is the St. Louis area’s newest home of Genius Level Fun for Everyone! To learn more about Edison’s, visit www.edisonsfun.com, e-mail info@edisonsfun.com, or call (618) 307-9020.

Edison’s…what a bright idea!

More like this: