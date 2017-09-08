EDWARDSVILLE - Edison’s Entertainment Complex celebrated the start of “Reinvention Weekend” Wednesday afternoon with a ribbon cutting ceremony presenting their new laser tag arena.

This year marks Edison’s fifth anniversary and the company invested $250,000 toward the new “Pharaoh’s Quest” laser tag.

Owner Matt McSparin said they’ve been preparing for this since about November.

“Edison’s has been here since June of 2012,” McSparin said. “So one of the things we did with our fifth anniversary is look at things we could do to refresh. One of things that we pride ourselves on is never letting this place look run down.’

Article continues after sponsor message

The Egyptian themed renovations feature a new upper level platform with two ramps, new phasers, vest and gaming software that provides 26 different styles of games for up to 24 players at a time.

McSparin said Pharaoh’s Quest, one of only two Egyptian themed laser tags in the United States, wouldn’t have been possible without the help of local vendors like Dissen Painting, Pyramid Electric and Vallow Floor Covering.

“We did try to reinvest in the vendors that were available to us in the community,” he said. “That’s important to us. This about a quarter-of-a-million-dollar renovation just in this room.”

“Reinvention Weekend” kick off this Friday, September 8, and will feature the unveiling of their new menu, new specials, a scratch bowling tournament, a car and truck show and of a course the the grand opening of Pharaoh’s Quest.

For more information about Edison’s and “Reinvention Weekend” visit Edisonsfun.com or call 618-307-9020.

More like this: