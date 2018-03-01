EDWARDSVILLE - In recognition of Lent, Edison’s Entertainment Complex is serving up a swimmingly good special of fish-n-chips on Fridays. For only $9.95, guests will receive a large helping of beer-battered whitefish, fries, hush puppies, and coleslaw.

Best paired with a Guinness draft beer, this fish special is sure to make your mouth water. This deal is available all day long every Friday, now through March 30.

Edison’s Entertainment Complex is located at 2477 S. State Route 157 in Edwardsville.

To learn more about Edison’s, visit www.edisonsfun.com, e-mail info@edisonsfun.com, or call (618) 307-9020.

