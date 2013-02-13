Tourist Attractions & Parks Magazine and Foundations Entertainment University has nominated Edison’s Entertainment Complex as a top 5 finalist for the “Best New Entertainment Center of 2012” award, and Edison’s is seeking support from the community to win top honors.

Featuring 12 lanes of boutique bowling, laser tag, arcade, restaurant, lounge and party rooms, Edison’s is the creation of managing partners Matt McSparin and Terry Rujawitz. “Winning this award would be a huge honor for us and a victory for the St. Louis region,” said Matt McSparin, President and CEO of Edison’s. “The Metro East has needed another entertainment outlet like this for years, and we are proud to be a part of something so unique,” McSparin continued.

As these two local entrepreneurs were finalizing the concept of this new entertainment complex in Edwardsville, IL, they told friends about this rare combination of food, beverage and entertainment. Upon hearing the idea, everyone agreed “What a great idea!” To communicate the electric atmosphere and excitement of the new idea, McSparin and Rujawitz decided “Edison’s” was the natural choice for the name of the venue in honor of Thomas Edison, inventor of the light bulb, universally considered the symbol of a “bright idea.”

Carrying that theme further, Edison’s lounge and restaurant serves up a full-scale menu of Inventive Eats -n- Drinks. With all food made in-house daily, Edison’s adds a creative spin to a reasonably priced menu of American comfort food and affordable reinvented classic cocktails. Edison’s can accommodate parties from 2 to 500 guests and frequently hosts events of all types, including kid’s birthday parties, church and youth group outings, company teambuildings, rehearsal dinners, and holiday parties. Edison’s also offers bowling leagues and fundraiser programs to help support local community organizations.

Voting is open to the public, and votes may be cast through February 15, 2013 on

Edison’s homepag at www.edisonsfamilyfun.com

Please support us with your vote!



Edison’s…what a bright idea!

