EDWARDSVILLE - Edison’s Entertainment Complex started a $250,000 renovation of its new laser tag arena – “Pharaoh’s Quest” – on Tuesday, August 15, and it is slated to be ready for Labor Day Weekend. Included in the arena plans are a new vest and phaser system, a second level, and a new theme with various props, murals, lighting, and interactive targets.

“We had been shopping for the best arena developer for a few years now, and we selected Creative Works out of Indianapolis to design and install this exciting new arena. Creative Works is an award-winning company in our field that has designed more arenas worldwide than any other manufacturer,” stated Edison’s owner Matt McSparin. “Since we opened in 2012, our laser tag arena has featured an Avatar-inspired space-jungle theme. As a 5th anniversary present to ourselves and our guests, we wanted to do something extraordinary, and Pharaoh’s Quest is just that.”

The Pharaoh’s Quest Egyptian theme will remind guests of the movie adventures of Indiana Jones. It will be designed with sarcophaguses, skulls, cobras, and images of the Sphinx and the Pyramids, and various pharaoh’s masks. Equipped with all new CyberBlast Technology, Pharaoh’s Quest will feature nine new targets, 24 new vests and phasers, and 26 new game types. The biggest upgrade will come in the form of a new second level accessible by ramps, allowing players to battle their opponents from higher ground.

Although Edison’s will remain open throughout the renovation, the laser tag attraction will be closed to the public starting on Tuesday, August 15 with the goal of re-opening on Saturday, September 2, barring any production delays. “We are committed to delivering ‘Genius Level Fun’ to our guests,” said McSparin. “We like to keep things fresh, and we are excited to share our newest invention with our public,” he continued.

The opening of the new laser tag arena is a part of Edison’s “Reinvention Weekend.” From September 8-10, Edison’s is unveiling their new menu, new specials, new restaurant décor, and hosting a bowling tournament and other events for both kids and adults. Ribbon cuttings with both the EdGlen Chamber of Commerce and Troy, Maryville, St. Jacob, Marine Chamber of Commerce have also been scheduled for Friday, September 8.

Edison’s Entertainment Complex is located at 2477 S. State Route 157 in Edwardsville. For more information, visit www.edisonsfun.com or call (618) 307-9020.

