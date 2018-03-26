EDWARDSVILLE - Edison's Breakfast With The Bunny was a big hit Saturday morning with children and parents.

"We love to see the kids and the families come in," Tom Rezabeck of Edison's Entertainment Complex, said. "They get to eat, they get to play and get to take a photo with them. We always give them some little extras with the eggs and the candy, so it is a great family experience."

The main Edison's entertainment attractions were also offered during the Breakfast With The Bunny time Saturday.

Rezabeck said Bank of Edwardsville is the title sponsor of Edisons Kids Club and for Saturday only, Berkshire-Hathaway was a sponsor for a photo booth and the eggs for the kids.

