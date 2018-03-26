Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

EDWARDSVILLE - Edison's Breakfast With The Bunny was a big hit Saturday morning with children and parents.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We love to see the kids and the families come in," Tom Rezabeck of Edison's Entertainment Complex, said. "They get to eat, they get to play and get to take a photo with them. We always give them some little extras with the eggs and the candy, so it is a great family experience."

The main Edison's entertainment attractions were also offered during the Breakfast With The Bunny time Saturday.

Rezabeck said Bank of Edwardsville is the title sponsor of Edisons Kids Club and for Saturday only, Berkshire-Hathaway was a sponsor for a photo booth and the eggs for the kids.

More like this:

Sep 28, 2023 - State Rep. Amy Elik Visits Maryville 1-2 Education Center

Sep 23, 2023 - All Weekend: Get A Free Car Wash And Support Alton Athletic Association

Sep 13, 2023 - Alton and Marquette Grads Invited to 60s & 70s Block Party

Aug 10, 2023 - Stephanie's Place to Host Back-to-School Circus for Alton Kids

Sep 29, 2023 - Village Of East Alton Hosts First Fall Food Truck Fest On Sunday

 