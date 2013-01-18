EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. - Edison's Entertainment Complex - Edwardsville's newest home of Genius Level Fun for Everyone - announces the deadline for bowling and laser tag league registration has been extended. Bowling leagues will start Tuesday, January 22 and Laser Tag leagues will start Wednesday, January 30.

Edison's leagues are custom designed for the not-so-serious bowler looking for a night of high-voltage fun. This ain't your grandpappy's bowling league! Participants may choose from 8 or 10 week sessions, and league play will take place on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday evenings.

Edison's offers men's leagues, mixed leagues, and youth leagues, and registration fees for all adult leagues have been waived. Teams will consist of 4 or 5 bowlers (or laser taggers!) per team, and on their designated league day, league bowlers will enjoy benefits such as free shoe rental, free bowling practice, and 10% off food and beverages (excluding alcohol). Weekly fees will range from $8-20 per bowler, and a portion of each bowler's weekly fee will go towards the league prize pool.

For more information and sign-ups, visit www.edisonsfun.com/leagues or call (618) 307-9020.

