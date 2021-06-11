LINCOLN - Triad's C.J. Noble won the 100 and 200 meters, Civic Memorial's Jackson Collman took the 3,200 meters, Jersey's Ethan Mueller swept the hurdles races and the Knights, East Alton-Wood River, Eagles and Panthers all finished in the top ten of the IHSA Class 2A Lincoln boys sectional track meet Thursday afternoon at Lanphier Memorial Stadium in Springfield.

Triad won the meet with 97 points, with Springfield Lanphier coming in second at 86 points, Rochester was third with 57 points, the host Railsplitters were fourth with 52 points, Jacksonville came in fifth with 48 points, the Oilers were sixth with 38 points, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic was seventh at 36 points, the Panthers were eight with 32 points, the Eagles came in ninth with 27 points and Springfield Southeast rounded out the top ten with 26 points.

Highland came in 11th with 19 points, Roxana was 12th with 18 points, Staunton was 13th with 10 points, Hillsboro was 14th with eight points and Greenville was 15th with four points.

Noble won the first of his two events in the 100 meters, coming in at 11.01 seconds, with Lanphier's Tierre Butler second at 11.03 seconds. Staunton's Joseph Haenel was sixth at 11.61 seconds, CM's Jordan McMurray was seventh at 11.66 seconds and Triad's Ethan Maxwell was eighth at 11.72 seconds, but all failed to qualify. Noble and Butler again finished one-two in the 200 meters to qualify for state, with Noble coming in at 22.88 seconds and Butler at 23.21 seconds. McMurray was fifth at 23.89 seconds and teammate Jevon Serafini was sixth at 24.19 seconds, but both missed qualifying for state.

In the 400 meters, Garrett Slack of Lincoln won with a time of 50.39 seconds, with Rochester's Spencer Loy second at 51.39 second to go through to state. The Oilers' Devon Green was third at 53.76 seconds, the Shells' Garrett McBride was fourth at 54.31 seconds, Haemel was sixth at 54.50 seconds and Triad's Ethan Dudley was eighth at 54.92 seconds, all failing to qualify. Lanphier's Jordan King and EAWR's Marcus O'Dell qualified in the 800 meters, with King winning at 2:03.06 and O'Dell taking second at 2:06.57. Jersey's Andrew Kribs was third at 2:07.49 and Roxana's Kaleb St. Cyr was in a dead heat for seventh with Jacksonville's Keller Finn, both coming in at 2:14.42, all failing to qualify.

Easton Rosen of Highland won the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:40.43, with Triad's Drake Bleier coming in second to qualify at 4:46.86. CM's Justice Eldridge was third at 4:50.38, teammate D.J. Dutton was seventh at 5:02.00 and Roxana's Carlos Ruvalcaba ninth at 5:08.65. with all missing out on state. Collman took the 3,200 meters with a time of 10:30.36, with Lincoln's Brendan Heitzig second at 10:30.72. Andrew Pace of Triad was third at 10:31.05, CM's Taylor Kroeschel was seventh at 12:05.30 and Piasa Southwestern's Garrett Beutel was eighth at 12:29.34.

Mueller won the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 15.91 seconds, with Bryce Cox of Jacksonville second at 16.35 seconds, Triad's Rylee Hansen was third at 16.39 seconds and teammate Chase Harmon was seventh at 17.26 seconds. Muller swept the hurdles events with a win in the 300 meters, his time being 41.51 seconds, with Cox again placing second at 41.97 seconds to qualify for state. Harmon was third at 43.39 seconds and Staunton's Jacob Futrell was fifth at 45.62 seconds.

In the relay races, the 4x100 meters was won by Jacksonville at 43.87 seconds, with the Triad team of Cory Warren, Edison, Ethan Maxwell and Juliano Cigliana coming in second and going through to state at 44.18 seconds. Jersey was fifth at 46.43 seconds, EAWR was sixth at 46.77 seconds and Roxana was eighth at 47.31 seconds. Jacksonville also won the 4x200 meters with a time of 1:31.57, with Triad's team of Warren, Edison, Tristan Darby and Cigliana coming in second at 1:32.59. Jersey was fourth at 1:41.26, Roxana came in fifth at 1:42.29, Staunton was sixth at 1:43.07 and Southwestern was seventh at 1:46.79. The 4x400 meters was won by Lincoln at 3:28.63, with Jacksonville in second at 3:29.54. Triad was fifth at 3:40.81 and the Oilers were sixth at 3:45.14. The Railers also won the 4x800 meters with a time of 8:16.50, with Rochester second at 8:19.26. The Knights were third at 8:25.69, CM was fifth at 8:47.89, Roxana was sixth at 9:50.64 and Southwestern came in eighth at 10:43.20.

In the field events, Sacred Heart-Griffin's Devin Hale won the shot put with a throw of 14.80 meters, with Hillsboro's Magnus Wells coming in second at 13.59 meters. Evan Merritt of EAWR was fourth at 13.10 meters, Cole Van Tieghem of Triad was sixth at 12.34 meters, CM's Melvin Hodge came in seventh at 12.00 meters and Roxana's Ashton Noble was eighth at 11.67 meters. In the discus throw, Noble was the winner with a toss of 43.82 meters, with Merritt second at 40.32 meters. The Eagles' Dillon Dublo was fourth at 35.50 meters, Justin Laws of the Shells was sixth at 35.20 meters and Triad's Nick Joliff was eighth at 32.63 meters.

In the high jump, James Dent and Calvin Knight, both of Southeast, placed in the top two to go to state, both clearing the bar at 1.77 meters, with Dent winning on the fewest misses tiebreak. EAWR's Spencer Slayden, Futrell Staunton's Max Fairman and Kribs all tied for third, with Slayden owning the fewest misses tiebreak. The Knights' Caleb Rutz won the pole vault, clearing the bar at 4.26 meters, with Alan Lauterbach of Rochester second at 3.96 meters. Jackson Buck of Triad was fourth at 3.66 meters and Southwestern's Collin Robinson was seventh at 2.61 meters.

In the long jump, Lanphier's Lamar Manning won with a distance of 6.47 meters, with Cigliana second at 6.27 meters. Maxwell was fourth at 6.13 meters, Slayden was fifth at 6.06 meters and McMurray was sixth at 6.01 meters. In the triple jump, Sacred Heart-Griffin's Salomon Dessalines won with a leap of 12.79 meters, with Jared Harris of Southeast second at 12.20 meters. McMurray was sixth at 11.26 meters and Buck was seventh at 11.20 meters.

The top two finishers in each event qualified for next week's state track meet, which will be held next Friday at its traditional site of O'Brien Stadium at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

