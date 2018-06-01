EDWARDSVILLE - Edible Arrangements stores in Edwardsville and Collinsville are busy with business today on National Donut Day.

Edible Arrangement has created fresh, crisp, chocolate-dipped donut shaped apples. Edible is a global leader in fresh fruit arrangements.

Edible said the items within the donuts are not fried and made with crisp granny smith apples dipped in 100 percent real chocolate. The tasty donuts are freshly prepped and are being served in the stores and online.

“With sweet toppings like the colorful chocolate glaze, sweet springs and carmelized hazelnut crunch, delicious coconut shavings and almonds, there is an Edible Donut for everyone,” the company said. “They are available to purchase by a single donut, half dozen or dozen.”

Today on National Donut Day Edible is offering the tasty delights at all store locations nationwide. From June 2-6, Edible is offering a discount where guests buying single, half a dozen or full dozen of Edible Donuts will receive another one of equal or lesser value for free.

Article continues after sponsor message

Robert Jones has been the owner/operator of the Edwardsville and Collinsville Edible stores for about 11 years. He said the donuts have been tested periodically in their stores and are already a big hit.

“People eat them like a donut, but they are also getting fresh fruit and gourmet chocolate when they have them,” Jones said. “People can pick them up or order online and have them delivered.”

“At Edible, our mission is spreading goodness through providing our guests with meaningful experiences made with fresh products, and the launch of the Edible Donut is our newest way of doing so,” said Tariq Farid, the CEO and founder of Edible.

“Crafting a donut-shaped chocolate-dipped apple treat is our unique twist on a nostalgic indulgence that our guests can enjoy without the total sweet treat guilt.

“This launch is also a big moment for our brand as it is the first product we’re launching as we pivot from being a gifting entity to more of a treats-centric brand that also has gift items. We are excited to offer our guests another great way to treat themselves, celebrate with friends and gift loved ones this summer and beyond.”

Contact the Edwardsville Edible at (618) 656-2400 or stop by 447 S. Buchanan in Edwardsville if you want to try the new donut. The Collinsville store is located at 107 N. Bluff Road, Collinsville, and the phone number there is (618) 344-1100.

More like this:

Related Video: