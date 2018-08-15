EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville has another big restaurant addition coming this week when EdgeWild opens in the old Bull and Bear location at 1071 S. State Route 157.

EdgeWild officially opens either Thursday night or definitely Friday, staff said late Tuesday. The EdgeWild staff has been training diligently for two weeks to open.

EdgeWild will showcase 30 taps of beer, along with bottles and cans and have a wide selection of wines and a delightful menu.

EdgeWild’s Chief Operating Officer Todd Wyatt said he lives in Maryville about 10 minutes from the restaurant and the company has been looking into Edwardsville for about four years.

“We started talking to the former owners of Bull and Bear about a year ago and we ended up closing on sale November 2017,” he said. “We have 40-45 employees and many are college and high school students and people of the community. We decided to let the venue operate as Bull and Bear and then they closed the location in April of this year and we began construction and remodeling for EdgeWild.”

The Edwardsville location should feature an attractive menu with tasty pork chops, fresh seafood, a wide assortment of steaks, along with chicken wings, a variety of pizzas and much more.

Wyatt said the structural changes in the new restaurant facility are “dramatic.”

“If you have been there before you won’t recognize it,” he said. “We have completely remodeled the interior and are doing a lot to the exterior. We have expanded with a patio and large fireplace outside and have a collapsable door system with open air-screen dining. We opened up the windows and it is much airier. We have 18 new TVs with a 65-inch the smallest.

"We are not a sports bar, but we think of it as an affordable concept restaurant. We will have burger and fries, rib eye steaks and 30 different craft beers and a strong wine list. Our menu will change; when people start looking at the menu, they will see a lot of thought has gone into the menu. We listen a lot to the customer feedback, so there we foresee the menu changing a couple times a year.”

Wyatt said Edwardsville is encountering huge growth and a lot has happened since Dierbergs Plaza helped take the growth off in the community.

“Our hospitality will separate us,” he said. “I am excited about my team and the most important part of them is the personality and attitude they have had in the training. We are excited to start.”

For more information, call EdgeWild at (618) 307-9692.

