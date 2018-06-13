

GLEN CARBON – Eden Village Retirement Center, Inc. has announced a highly touted new executive director of the senior living, assisted living and skilled nursing care community with the arrival of Troy resident Sara McMahan. She took over her executive director position as of May 14.

McMahan brings 15 years’ experience in senior living administration from her previous position as chief administrator of Rosewood Care Center of Edwardsville. During her tenure, McMahan worked as assistant director of nursing for one year and as director of nursing for 18 months before being promoted to administrator.

Although the Lebanon, Illinois, native’s nursing career path initially led her into cardiac care, McMahan said she quickly realized her passion in caring for seniors.

“I love the fact that I’m able to make a difference in the everyday lives of seniors, particularly those who don’t have family nearby,” McMahan said. “My background includes nursing in a physician’s environment. Rather than seeing patients once every so often for their appointments, I now have the privilege of interacting with seniors on a regular basis and growing those relationships.

"I’m excited to be a part of Eden Village,” she added. McMahan earned her bachelor of science in nursing at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and is licensed as an RN in Illinois with expertise in the long-term care and skilled nursing. While in her previous position, McMahan’s administrative duties included managing and leading a staff of more than 100 in complying with Illinois Department of Public Health regulations and Central Management Services guidelines.

The facility earned U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Nursing Homes” recognition in 2015. McMahan and her husband are parents to four boys. Her husband, David, owns Joe’s Pizza and Pasta in Troy.

