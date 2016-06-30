Name: Eden Grace Murphey

Parents: Jamie Broussard and Shawn Murphey of Wood River

Birth weight: 8 lbs 1 oz

Birth Length: 20 inches

Time : 7:34 PM

Date: June 23, 2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Siblings: Treven (11); Caden (9); Ethan (5)

Grandparents: Debby and Late Donald Shepherd, Ballwin, MO; David and Late Ann Murphey, Edwardsville

 

 

 