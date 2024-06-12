GODFREY - According to Eddie Sholar, Village Dispensary is running smoothly and having fun.

The dispensary, located at 110 Northport Drive in Godfrey, recently celebrated their grand opening on June 8, 2024, with vendors and giveaways. Sholar said it was an exciting day, and he is proud of his staff for doing a great job.

“More than anything, it’s just, we’re here, customer appreciation, fun and community and that kind of thing,” Sholar explained. “It’s never too late to do that. Never too late to have a party. Lots of fun stuff.”

Village Dispensary offers a wide range of cannabis products. They have been open for five weeks, and Sholar said it’s been a great experience so far.

He prides himself on his staff, especially their professionalism and speed. As the owner of Fast Eddie’s in Alton, Sholar noted that he is more familiar with the bar business, where patrons want to take their time. This is a marked difference from the cannabis industry, where people would rather get in and out of the dispensary as quickly as possible. Sholar has been impressed by his staff’s customer service and ability to quickly help people find the products they need.

“Those guys are so good,” Sholar said of his employees. “They know way more about this stuff than me about how to handle the customer, get them in and out. That’s what it’s about…These folks here, they want to hit it. They maybe get a little education, there’s a little bit of that. ‘What do I need to know? What’s new? What’s cool? And then get me out of here.’”

The staff is trained to do exactly that. Even during the grand opening celebration, with over 200 attendees and countless customers, they quickly helped people in and out of the dispensary so they could return to the festivities outside.

“I get people who do that, who say, ‘Wow, man, it’s like running into Walgreens and grabbing my script,’” Sholar added. “So if I can do that and have the experience be fun and keep it fun like this, then we’re doing it, man.”

The dispensary is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. For more information about Village Dispensary or to place an order, visit their official website at VillageDispo.com.

