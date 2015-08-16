GODFREY - Before his performance at the Coors Light Music Fest 3 at the Alton Wood River Sportsmen’s Club, international singer-songwriter Eddie Money took time to speak exclusively with Riverbender.com about his long career, his love for St. Louis, and his hopes for the future.

“St. Louis has always been very good to me,” said Money, “having gone to some Cardinals games, knowing Tony LaRussa, and being played on KSHE 95. We’ve got a lot of friends out here.”

With an excellent line up at Music Fest, Money personally called every one of the performers before they made their way to the club.

“I’ve been calling everyone up before the performance tonight, talking to them and wishing them luck.”

With a highly successful career spawned out of the 1970s, Money was no stranger to temptation and struggles that came with the rock and roll lifestyle. After battling addiction and experiencing an overdose, Money dedicated his life to sobriety. “It was nothing unheard of in the industry at the time,” Money said, “we had a lot of fun, but it sure caught up with us. I’m just lucky to be alive.”

It’s possible that some day soon, crowds may be hearing new Money tracks. One of Money’s pet projects, he said, may be a Broadway musical about his own life story.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I could put a new record out,” Money said, “but everyone likes hearing the hits, the greatest hits.”

“I would love to do a Roger & Hammerstein-style musical about my career; how I came from being a cop in Brooklyn in the late 1960s to going to California with my band to pursue my dreams,” Money said.

Of course, either of the projects could be within reach for Money. However, his wife, Laurie, constantly reminds her husband to keep grounded and not get incredibly overwhelmed with his work.

“She calls me an egomaniac, but as an entertainer, I constantly want to make people happy,” Money said, “I love her, she takes really good care of me.”

Eddie Money truthfully cares about America’s armed forces and veterans. Money’s recent single, “One More Solider Coming Home,” has been raising money for the non-profit charity organization Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund. The organization helps the families of men and women who have given their lives for our freedoms, and also helps living veterans overcome psychological and physical injuries.

Money went on to perform with his sons, Dez and Julian, and his daughter, Jesse, for the crowds at the Coors Light Music Fest 3 at the Alton Wood River Sportsmen’s club in an absolutely astounding set. This fact remains true; Eddie Money still has the “it” factor that has made him a rock and roll legend.

More like this: