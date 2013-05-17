E-Cycling and Paper Shredding Day Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. E-Cycling and Paper Shredding Day

Saturday May 18th (9a.m.-1p.m.) Time for spring cleaning. Get rid of your clutter by recycling your electronics and disposing of your confidential paperwork safely and responsibly!!



E-CYCLE ANYTHING WITH A CORD Computers, monitors, printers, cables and peripherals (keyboards, mice, etc.)

Fax machines, scanners, digital converter boxes, cable or satellite receivers

Video game consoles, dvd players/recorders, portable digital music players

CD’s & DVD’s, diskettes, and their cases

Video and audio tapes and their cases

Networking equipment, server, telecommunications, phones, cell phones, clocks, etc.

VCR, stereos, and audio/video equipment (including cable/satellite)

TV’s – all sizes ($5 donations accepted to help offset recycling costs)

Holiday lights and metal decorations

Electrical, cabling, communication machinery and equipment

Home electronics, blenders, toasters, irons, etc.



Metals White goods: washers, dryers, dishwashers, furnaces, etc.

Medical equipment and all types of diagnostic equipment (Call to verify-618-972-0107)

Industrial machinery and equipment (including power and gas equipment)

Lawn equipment, tools, old mowers, tillers, etc.

Air conditioners, refrigerators, and humidifiers

Old motors, non PCB Type transformers and other electrical equipment

Car and household batteries

Metal furniture

Non-ferrous metals



Items Not Accepted Radioactive materials

Hazardous materials (oil, antifreeze, paint, pesticides, oil filters, air bags, lead, mercury switches, fluorescent lights)

Non-Electronics (tires, dirt, wood, asbestos, office waste, insulation, fiberglass, roofing, solid waste, furniture)

Flammable materials

