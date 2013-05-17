E-Cycling and Paper Shredding Day
Saturday May 18th (9a.m.-1p.m.)

Time for spring cleaning.  Get rid of your clutter by recycling your electronics and disposing of your confidential paperwork safely and responsibly!!

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Electronics
E-CYCLE ANYTHING WITH A CORD

  • Computers, monitors, printers, cables and peripherals (keyboards, mice, etc.)
  • Fax machines, scanners, digital converter boxes, cable or satellite receivers
  • Video game consoles, dvd players/recorders, portable digital music players
  • CD’s & DVD’s, diskettes, and their cases
  • Video and audio tapes and their cases
  • Networking equipment, server, telecommunications, phones, cell phones, clocks, etc.
  • VCR, stereos, and audio/video equipment (including cable/satellite)
  • TV’s – all sizes ($5 donations accepted to help offset recycling costs)
  • Holiday lights and metal decorations
  • Electrical, cabling, communication machinery and equipment
  • Home electronics, blenders, toasters, irons, etc.

Metals

  • White goods: washers, dryers, dishwashers, furnaces, etc.
  • Medical equipment and all types of diagnostic equipment (Call to verify-618-972-0107)
  • Industrial machinery and equipment (including power and gas equipment)
  • Lawn equipment, tools, old mowers, tillers, etc.
  • Air conditioners, refrigerators, and humidifiers
  • Old motors, non PCB Type transformers and other electrical equipment
  • Car and household batteries
  • Metal furniture
  • Non-ferrous metals

Items Not Accepted

  • Radioactive materials
  • Hazardous materials (oil, antifreeze, paint, pesticides, oil filters, air bags, lead, mercury switches, fluorescent lights)
  • Non-Electronics (tires, dirt, wood, asbestos, office waste, insulation, fiberglass, roofing, solid waste, furniture)
  • Flammable materials
  • Explosives (firearms, ammunition, shells, artillery)

More like this:

Apr 6, 2023 - L&C to Hold eWaste Drive April 21-22

Oct 20, 2022 - L&C to Hold eWaste Drive November 4-5

Sep 26, 2023 - Pallottine Retreat & Conference Center Is A “Hidden Gem”

Aug 11, 2023 - Glen Carbon Police Report Three Vehicle Burglaries, Stolen Vehicle From Savannah Crossing

May 1, 2023 - Attorney General Raoul Offers Tips On Recycling, Donating Electronics Items

 