COLLINSVILLE, IL – On Sunday, August 13, at 2 p.m., Russell Weisman will present a lecture on solar eclipses and how they related to the Mississippian culture and Cahokia Mounds. His presentation, “In the Shadow of the Moon: Solar Eclipses in the Cahokian Sky—AD 800-1300,” will be held at the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site in the Interpretive Center auditorium and is free and open to the public.

Weisman is an archaeologist with the Missouri Department of Transportation and has been studying eclipse phenomenon and how they affected Native peoples historically, and how they may be represented in the artwork and iconography of prehistoric Indians. He will review similar eclipse events that were visible in this area in the past and how they may have been represented in designs on pottery and other artifacts, as well as rock art in the region.

There are no special events planned for the eclipse at Cahokia Mounds, but visitors are welcome to come for personal observation. Cahokia Mounds is just outside the path of full totality, but the eclipse there will be over 99% total. The gift shop does have a limited supply of free eclipse observation glasses.

Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, is just eight miles from St. Louis, in Collinsville, Illinois, off Interstates 55/70 (Exit 6) and Interstate 255 (Exit 24) on Collinsville Road. There is no admission fee but a suggested donation of $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, $2 for students, and $15 for families. For more information, call 618-346-5160 or go to www.cahokiamounds.org.

