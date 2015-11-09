Four former St. Louis Cardinals are among the new candidates for the 2016 Hall of Fame ballot. David Eckstein, Jim Edmonds, Troy Glaus, and Mark Gruzielanek join Mark McGwire, Lee Smith, and Larry Walker as candidates who spent part of their career playing for the Cardinals.

In his 10 big league seasons, Eckstein played for four other clubs besides St. Louis. He participated in nine postseason series, including winning a World Series championship with the Anaheim Angels in 2002 and the Cardinals in 2006–where he also was named the MVP of the Series.

Overall, Eckstein hit .280 with 1414 hits and 392 RBIs while stealing 123 bases.

Already a Cardinal Hall of Famer, Edmonds played 8 of his 17 seasons in St. Louis where he hit 241 of his 393 career home runs and drove in 713 of his 1199 runs. He finished with a career batting average of .284 and eight Gold Gloves.

Glaus, was the ’02 World Series MVP when he was a teammate of Eckstein in Anaheim. He came to St. Louis via Toronto in a trade for Scott Rolen before the 2008 season. As a Cardinal, he hit 27 HRs and had 101 RBIs in 165 games through 2009.

Of his fifteen seasons, Gruzielanek spent just 2005 in St. Louis. Overall, he played in 1802 games and had a .289 average and won a Gold Glove in 2006.

Ken Griffey Jr., Trevor Hoffman, and Billy Wagner are others among the 15 new candidates on the Hall of Fame ballot.

Ballots are being mailed to 475 voting members of the BBWAA this week and candidates must be named on 75-percent of the ballots to be inducted. Results will be announced January 6, 2016.