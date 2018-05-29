BELLEVILLE - After a long winter, Eckert’s Farms is finally kicking off Strawberry Season — in fact, it’s the 50th anniversary of Pick Your Own Strawberries! Residents of the St. Louis Metro Area will have opportunities to celebrate with the Eckert’s family and enjoy this deliciously sweet, seasonal fruit all throughout the region.

Pick Your Own Strawberries at Eckert’s Belleville Farm began Saturday, May 19, 2018.

When visiting the farm, guests can pick their own strawberries, take home a quart of strawberries from the Country Store or try strawberries in a creamy custard sundae or on a refreshing salad from the Country Restaurant. Guests can also grow your own with a little help from the Garden Center.

In honor of the 50th anniversary, look for Eckert’s Strawberries on special at 50 restaurants in the St. Louis area.

Whether visiting the farm, enjoying a special at a local restaurant or making their own strawberry dish, guests are encouraged to share their favorite strawberry moments on Instagram. Strawberry fans may use the hashtags “#50YearsOfStrawberries #Eckerts @EckertFarms” to be entered to win a variety of prizes and have their posts featured across Eckert’s social media accounts.

Eckert’s Farms has served the St. Louis Metro Area for more than 100 years and is a seventh generation, family owned farm. Eckert’s retail operations started as a humble roadside farmstand, opened by Alvin O. Eckert in 1910 on the Turkey Hill Farm in Belleville; since then, Eckert’s Farms have transformed into state-of-the-art facilities. This includes the Country Restaurant—a dining destination for down-home cooking in the St. Louis metropolitan area—and the Country Store and Garden Center, which carry seasonally fresh produce and plants, home-baked bakery treats, fresh meats and deli creations, gourmet cheeses, specialty foods and unique gift items.

Strawberries will be available through mid-June, weather depending. In June, guests can look forward to blackberries, tomatoes, sweet corn and summer squash.

Hours

Pick Your Own Strawberries: 9:00AM-6:00PM

Tip: To avoid the heat, pick strawberries early and enjoy the festivities afterward!

Eckert’s Farms

951 S. Green Mount Rd Belleville, IL 62220 (Directions)

(800) 745-0513

Eckert-Info@Eckerts.com

www.Eckerts.com

www.Facebook.com/EckertFarms

www.Twitter.com/EckertFarms

www.Instagr.am/EckertFarms

