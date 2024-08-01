EDWARDSVILLE - Even after a change in ownership, the Edwardsville community continues to support Eberhart Sign & Lighting as the company evolves with the area it serves.

Michael Romshek, president of Eberhart Sign & Lighting, said they offer a wide range of services as commercial signage needs in rapidly-developing Edwardsville show no signs of slowing down.

“With all the development going on here in Edwardsville right now, one of our largest projects as of late has been the Raising Cane’s project, [and] some of the new developments as of late, as well as the Olive Garden,” Romshek said. “It’s a large portfolio of things we do, but we like to hit every piece that we can.”

Eberhart not only handles commercial signage needs, but also billboards, golf and yard signs. Romshek added they’re also authorized retailers and installers for “electronic message center” signs and shot clock installations for boys and girls basketball.

“We get the full gambit of customer base, whether that be an everyday person wanting a sign for their new golf outing or a charity event, all the way up to these large organizations with national brands and wanting to rebrand,” he said. “Having a marketing and sales mindset, I thrive in those environments and love those interactions on a day-to-day basis where we can bring ideas to life.”

Even after installation, Romshek said a growing part of their business is signage maintenance, which has inspired the creation of a new “preventative maintenance program”

“We’re starting to roll out a preventative maintenance program, whether that be quarterly, monthly, or biannually,” Romshek said. “The fun part is the installation, but the upkeep of the lights and the signage - whether that be from cleaning or lights going out, ballasts, power supplies, the list goes on.

“We’re working with our technicians to figure out the best preventative maintenance program, so reach out to us today to let us know how we can help extend the life of your signage and lighting.”

Eberhart Sign & Lightning can be reached at 618-656-7256 or through their website’s Contact Us page.

Romshek and his wife Savannah became the new co-owners of Eberhart Sign & Lighting earlier this spring. He said the company’s local history and reputation, dating back to 1936, carries a legacy of customer service they continue to refine to this day.

“From design, fabrication, all the way to install, we do our best to … bring your visions or dreams for your sign, lighting, or projects to life,” Romshek said. “That’s what I would say without a doubt is what sets us apart.”

Romshek also emphasized the consistent support the Edwardsville community has continued to give Eberhart Sign & Lighting, even under its new owners.

“The Chamber of Commerce, the Rotary [Club], we’ve been to everything we can to get involved,” Romshek said. “The community’s obviously reciprocated that with a business that’s been here since 1936, but for new owners and continuing to forge that and grow it, they’ve been accepting us with open arms.”

Of course, the everyday interactions which serve as the backbone of Eberhart’s business wouldn’t be possible without its dedicated staff.

“We talk about relationships, we talk about interactions with people - the one thing with all that encompassing is the people we have here in this office,” Romshek said. “That overall process from start to finish … I’d take that against anyone in the industry, and [we’re] excited to grow the right way with the right people.”

Find out more about Eberhart Sign & Lighting on their website or Facebook page, or see the full interview with Romshek at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

