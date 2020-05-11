East Alton-Wood River High School student Jasmine Finley has been accepted to the pre-college summer program at Harvard University in Cambridge, MA. The 17-year-old, soon-to-be senior is the daughter of Michelle Finley of Wood River and Daniel and Kasey Trask of Grafton.

The elite program hosts select students each year who meet academic and personal criteria, as they engage in life on the Ivy League campus. Selected students have the opportunity to take classes at the Cambridge, MA campus. Classes are taught by Harvard professors and students attend lectures and seminars while living on campus.

“I am very thankful and blessed to be able to attend an Ivy League pre-college program two years in a row. It’s the college opportunity of a lifetime!” Jasmine says. Her plans after her 2021 graduation include attending a good college and studying medicine.

