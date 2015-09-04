EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER- The East Alton Wood River High School Oilers Football team could not quite keep up with the Centralia High School Orphans in their second non-conference game of the season at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4.

“We have a little more confidence leaving the field tonight,” EAWR Head Coach Garry Herron said after the game, “Yeah, we lost, but we’re proud of what we did.”

The Orphans took an early lead, scoring their first touchdown with 9:54 left on the clock for the first quarter. After a two-point conversion, Centralia brought the score up to 8-0.

The points didn’t stop coming from Centralia. Before halftime, the Orphans led the Oilers 44-0.

Hope resurged for the Oilers as they finally gained some yardage and scored a touchdown. After a successful attempt at a two-point conversion in the third quarter, the score became 44-8.

“We went into that second half determined,” Herron said, “We were at least going to win that second half.”

Time did not seem to be on the Oilers’ side. Even after scoring another touchdown and two more extra points, the timer ran out and EAWR fell to Centralia 44-16.

“We were simply outmatched,” Herron said, “Centralia did a great job and they have some excellent coaches.”

Even though this game marks the second loss for the Oilers this season, fans of the team should remain optimistic. The next few matchups are against teams participating in the Prairie State Conference; including Mt. Olive, Bunker Hill, Marquette Catholic and South Fork.

Heading into these matchups, Herron is confident that with some tweaking, the Oilers have what it takes to become true contenders in the PSC.

“We just have to worry about we do, do all of the small things right, and fix the bad stuff,” Herron said.

The Oilers will face off against Mt. Olive High School back on their home turf at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11.

