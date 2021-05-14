WOOD RIVER - Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Oiler of the Month” program at EAWR High School. A Senior student is selected each month by members of EAWR faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a gift card. The Seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000.00 “Oiler of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year.

Midwest Members Credit Union 2021 “Oiler of the Year” award goes to Emma Seibert. Emma is a Senior at EAWR and is involved with Cheerleading, Band, National Honor Society and Big Sisters. Emma was also selected to be a part of the 2021 Homecoming Court and RBGA Young Adults Committee.

Emma has received the Silver Medallion Award, Cheerleading 100% award, Renaissance Gold Level award for her outstanding grades as well as the Top Oiler honors!! Emma is also the current Valedictorian of Class of 2021!

After graduation Emma plans to further her education at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with a major in Political Science.

Congratulations Emma and we all wish you good luck in your future.

