WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River junior Devon Green recently had outstanding performances in the Carlinville Tournament and is a key to the Oilers' boys' basketball success in 2022-2023.

The Oilers' Devon GreenKevin Gockel is Green's coach with the Oilers. Green said so far, one of the highlights has been winning the Carlinville Tournament Championship.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Green has devoted eight years to basketball and he said he believes playing sports has shown him that "what you put into a sport or activity is what you get back. With hard work, you can achieve anything."

The East Alton-Wood River star said he also wants to play basketball in college and study to become an aerospace engineer.

Green is an overall athlete and also is a forward on the Oilers' boys' soccer team.

More like this:

4 days ago - Oilers' Isaiah Kolmer Posts Most Courageous Performance Of Season, Is A Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete Of Month

Nov 1, 2023 - Offensive, Defensive Lineman Aiden Wright Plays Key Role For Oilers, Is A Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete Of Month

2 days ago - "Playmaker" Kaylynn Buttry Is A Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete Of The Month For Oilers

3 days ago - Junior Tahj'Juan "Tookie" Smith Is Oilers Standout, Is A Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete Of Month

Nov 6, 2023 - Violet Stover Has Success For Oilers Volleyball, She Is A Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete Of Month

 