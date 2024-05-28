EA-WR Grad Madison Holmes Receives East Alton American Legion Good Citizen Scholarship Award
Riverbender Staff
May 28, 2024 3:01 PM
Listen to the story
EAST ALTON - The East Alton American Legion Post 794 presented a $1,000 Good Citizen Scholarship Award to Madison Holmes in early May.
Madison is an East Alton-Wood River High School graduate. She had a 4.073 grade point average during her time at EA-WR.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message
She was an active participant in many school and community events during her career.
Presenting the award to Holmes is the post-Adjutant, Phil Stephens.
More like this:
3 days ago - ISP Division Of Criminal Investigations Zone 6 Requested To Investigate East Alton Shooting