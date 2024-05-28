EAST ALTON - The East Alton American Legion Post 794 presented a $1,000 Good Citizen Scholarship Award to Madison Holmes in early May.

Madison is an East Alton-Wood River High School graduate. She had a 4.073 grade point average during her time at EA-WR.

She was an active participant in many school and community events during her career.

Presenting the award to Holmes is the post-Adjutant, Phil Stephens.

