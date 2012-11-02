(Alton, IL) – For only $15.00, guests can sample a variety of local flavor from their favorite dining & drinking establishments at the Taste of Downtown. The event will be held on Thursday, November 15th from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Argosy Casino’s Music Hall. Tickets are on sale now at the Alton Visitors’ Center (200 Piasa St.) or at Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge (112 W. 3rd St.).

Many restaurants will be offering a sampling of their cuisine, including: Franco's Restaurant in the Holiday Inn, Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge, Duke Bakery, Mac's Time Out, Southern Girls BBQ, Schoolhouse Grill at Senior Services Plus, Argosy Casino Captain’s Table Buffet, Spirits at 300 State, Heavenly Scent Popcorn, Princivalli's Café, Chez Marilyn, Mississippi Half Step, Olive Oil Marketplace, Gentelin's on Broadway, Ragin' Cajun Piano Bar, Bake You Smile, Castelli's Restaurant at 255, River City Savories, Jimmy the Greek's, My Just Desserts and LuciAnna's Bakery

A wide variety of appetizers, entrees and desserts will be served, and entertainment will be provided by Ralph Butler and Gigi Darr. Please note that guests must be 21 or older, with a valid ID in order to board the Casino. All proceeds from the fundraiser will help Alton Main Street advance the organization’s goals to improve and enhance the downtown historic district.

For more info please visit www.AltonMainStreet.org or call 463-1016.

