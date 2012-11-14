Alton Main Street will serve up local flavor at the Taste of Downtown, which will be held on Thursday, November 15th from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Argosy Casino’s Music Hall. Tickets are on sale now at the Alton Visitors’ Center (200 Piasa St.) or at Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge (112 W. 3rd St.). Only 350 tickets will be sold, and the event has a history of selling out so make sure to get yours in advance!

For only $15.00, guests can sample a variety appetizers, entrees and desserts from twenty-one of their favorite dining establishments under one roof. Entertainment will be provided by Ralph Butler and Gigi Darr. Please note that guests must be 21 or older with a valid ID in order to board the Casino. All proceeds from the fundraiser will help Alton Main Street advance the organization’s goals to improve and promote the downtown historic district.

Highlights of the menu include: pork ribeye with apple butter, onion & cranberry reduction from Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge, crab cakes and crab stuffed mushrooms from Chez Marilyn, Olive Oils, Balsamics, and pastas from Olive Oil Marketplace, Red Beans and Rice and White Chocolate Bread Pudding from Ragin' Cajun Piano Bar, Pumpkin cream cheese bars & chocolate cream de menth bars from My Just Desserts, Savory cheese spreads - Bleu Cheese w/ cranpear chutney, greek, and spinach & artichoke from River City Savories, petit fours and other sweets from Duke Bakery, Toasted Ravioli and Swedish Meatballs from Mac's Time Out, BBQ meatballs & baked penne pasta from Tony’s Restaurant, spanikopita, grecian meatballs and baklava from Jimmy the Greek's, Dollar sandwiches & BBQ meatballs Schoolhouse Grill at Senior Services Plus, BBQ beef brisket & lobster ravioli from Argosy Casino Captain’s Table Buffet, baklava, chocolate espresso tart, and pumpkin whoopie pies from LuciAnna's Bakery, Gourmet Popcorn - Chicago Style (caramel & cheese), Garlic Parmesan, and Cajun / White Cheddar from Heavenly Scent Popcorn, Mediterranean bowtie pasta from the Mississippi Half Step, and mini cupcakes, cup cake pops, and brownie bites from Bake You Smile. House specialties will also be served from Gentelin's on Broadway, Castelli's Restaurant at 255, Franco's Restaurant in the Holiday Inn, Princivalli's Café and Southern Girls BBQ.

Alton Main Street would like to thank Chairperson Nancy Elson and the following sponsors who have made this event possible: The Telegraph, Riverbender.com, WBGZ Radio, Halpin Music Company, Alton Memorial Hospital, Dave Mungenast Toyota, Sam's Loans, Roberts Motors, King Law Firm, Mineral Springs Haunted Tours, Alton Marina, CNB Bank & Trust, Barrett Heating & Cooling, Paul Lauschke & Associates, Friends of Bill Haine, TheBANK of Edwardsville, Crown Vision, Alton Bell Community Credit Union, Scheffel & Co., Conoco-Phillips, Morrissey Construction, Liberty Bank, American Water, and Argosy Casino.

For more info please visit www.AltonMainStreet.org or call 463-1016.

