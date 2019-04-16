If you watch any crime drama on TV, you have probably heard the term "immunity from prosecution". It seems timely during this season of Lent culminating with Resurrection Sunday to talk about the sacrifice of Jesus that paid for our sins, past, present, and future. Romans 8 (NLT) 1 So now there is no condemnation for those who belong to Christ Jesus. The NIRV has it this way: Those who belong to Christ Jesus are no longer under God’s judgment. What great news for those who have trusted in Christ Jesus for their salvation!

A couple of points need to be made or clarified. Previously in Romans 6, Paul makes the point that while God's grace is more than sufficient to cover our sins, it is not a license to sin. We are to retire from those practices so that we might be used of God.

Secondly, there is a distinction that needs to be made between condemnation and conviction. Back to the crime stories. Condemned prisoners are on death row, with no pardon available (you lawyers relax, it's just an illustration). The devil will try to convince you that your sins have put you too far from God, that you are condemned and you should give up trying to be Godly or any degree of a Christian. Please remember that Jesus referred to him as the father of lies (John 8.44).

Article continues after sponsor message

We do sense guilt when we sin because The Holy Spirit resides in every person who has asked Jesus to be their Lord and Savior and He sounds the alarm when we violate God's law. This is conviction and should be our cue to knock it off!

My prayer for you this week is that you experience Jesus in a deeper, more personal way this week than ever before. Remember, we go to Heaven based on what Jesus did, not on what we have done or could ever do. Receive His love and pardon. God bless you!

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this: