EDWARDSVILLE - The Glen-Ed Pantry is taking orders for Easter lilies the traditional flower of the upcoming Easter holiday. Orders for the lilies may be placed on-line at https://www.glenedpantry.org/our-40th-year or orders may be placed by calling the Pantry at 618-656-7506. The lilies must be ordered by Monday, March 9. Lilies ordered through the Glen-Ed Pantry will have several blooms, come in a basket with a bow and are $30.00 each. “Whether you’re buying a lily as a gift for a friend or family member or using it to decorate your home, the Easter lily is a meaningful way to decorate on Easter,” explains Sara Colvin, Glen-Ed Pantry volunteer.

The plants will be available for pick-up at Goff and Dittman Florist on Wednesday, March 24. The florist is located at 1411 Troy Road, Edwardsville. “The Pantry lily sale was made possible through the support of Goff and Dittman Florist,“ explained Jane Ahasay, Pantry Development Director. “Without the partnership of merchants like shop owner, Rachel Clothier, the Pantry could not give hope for the hungry in our community.”

