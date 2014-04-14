On Thursday, April 17th, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., the Easter Bunny will be at Senior Services Plus for a "Bunny Hop" breakfast. All ages are welcome to attend, and this event is open to the public. The Easter Bunny will be on-site to hand out Easter treats.

The School House Grill will be offering breakfast specials and other options during the time frame. Photographer Tom Allred of Unique Photography will also be at the event offering take-home photos, the cost would be 2 photos for $5.

For more information, contact Senior Services Plus' Events & Activities Coordinator at 618-465-3298 extension 146.

