Easter Basket Distribution
Each year, the Student Council of Ss. Peter and Paul’s Elementary School prepare and distribute Easter bags to the resident of various nursing homes in the Alton area. The bags are stuffed with sugar-free candy and stuffed animals. The resident of Blu Fountain, St. Clare Villas, and Ursuline convent were the recipients of the bags this year. Each class has representatives in Student Council. It is sponsored by Mrs. Sue Kaid.
