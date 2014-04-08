WHAT: FAMILY FUN EASTER EGG HUNT & 4 EASTER SERVICES

WHERE: First Baptist Maryville | 7110 State Route 162, Maryville, IL 62062

WHEN: Saturday, April 19 & Sunday, April 20, 2014

WHO: Everyone is invited!

COST: FREE

DETAILS: Easter Weekend is an exciting time at First Baptist Maryville. The community is invited to participate in the church’s first ever Family Fun Easter Egg Hunt at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 19. There will be 10,000 eggs, including golden prize eggs, and a chance to win a $50 gift card for Bobby’s Frozen Custard. There will be two fields, one for children in preschool or younger, and one for kids in grades K - 5. The egg hunt is free and open to all children, up to fifth grade. The egg hunt will be followed by a very special Saturday night Easter service at 5:30 p.m. First Baptist Maryville will offer three Easter services on Sunday morning, April 20, at 8:15, 9:30, and 10:55 a.m.



For more info, contact the church office (618.667.8221) or visit fbmaryville.org.

