

COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation is reminding the public that one of the two outer lanes of eastbound Interstate 55/64 and the northbound Piggott Avenue ramp to eastbound Interstate 55/64 will closeFeb. 22, weather permitting.

The work, which was originally scheduled for Feb. 1, was postponed.The closure is necessary to repair the expansion joints as well as to replace the surface of the bridge that carriesI-55/64 over Trendley Avenue in East St. Louis.

The two inside lanes of eastbound I-55/64 will remain open. Work is expected to be complete by October.The work is part of a larger $29.8 million project, funded by Rebuild Illinois, to rehabilitate the bridges in this area.

The overall project will require various lane closures, with updated information provided in advance of each new traffic configuration. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changing conditions and signs in the work zones.

Obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and remain alert for workers and equipment. Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,300 miles of highway and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing in all modes of transportation.

Year One included improvements statewide on 1,706 miles of highway, 128 bridges and 228 additional safety improvements. For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on Getting Around Illinois.com.

