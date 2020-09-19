EAST ST. LOUIS - The Illinois Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions will be encountered Saturday, September 19, 2020, on the eastbound and westbound I-55/64 lanes just east of the Poplar Street Bridge. Weather permitting, IDOT crews will be re-striping the lane lines and edge lines from the Poplar Street Bridge to the I-55/64 split. Work will begin at 8:00 a.m. and continue throughout the day.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changing conditions and signs in the work zone, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

