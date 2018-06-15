EAST ST. LOUIS - An East St. Louis woman was sentenced today to 60 months in prison for one count of arson after she admitted intentionally lighting a fire in a closet in a Metro East nursing home room occupied by two bedridden residents.

Donald S. Boyce, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, announced that Lori M. Jones, 50, of East St. Louis, Illinois, was sentenced today for one count of arson. The Honorable Michael J. Reagan sentenced Jones to 60 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release, along with a $100 special assessment. Judge Reagan also ordered Jones to pay restitution in the amount of $1,074,407.33.

Court proceedings revealed that on May 31, 2016, firefighters responded to a fire at the Cahokia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (“CNRC”) in Cahokia, Illinois. Jones was employed at CNRC as a certified nursing assistant. Surveillance footage showed Jones leaving the room where the fire was located approximately 1 minute prior to smoke being detected.

During an interview with investigators, Jones admitted to intentionally setting the fire by lighting some clothes in a closet on fire with a lighter. Firefighters and employees were able to evacuate all of the residents without any serious injuries.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms with assistance from the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshall and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Christopher Hoell.

