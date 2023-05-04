EAST ST. LOUIS – On April 25, 2023, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office approved one count of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm (Class X Felony), one count of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm (Class 1 Felony), and one count of Mob Action (Class 4 Felony) for 25-year-old Breona A. McClain of East St. Louis, IL. The charges stem from the April 14, 2023 shooting of an 11-year-old male victim in the 1400 block of North 39th Street.

In addition to the charges on McClain, the following juveniles were charged on April 20, 2023, in connection to this incident:

Female 15, with one count of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm (Class X Felony), two counts of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm (Class 1 Felony), one count of Reckless Discharge of a Firearm (Class 4 Felony), one count of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon (Class 4 Felony), and one count of Mob Action (Class 4 Felony).

Male 16, with one count of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm (Class X Felony) and one count of Mob Action (Class 4 Felony).

Male 15, with one count of Mob Action (Class 4 Felony).

Bond on the above charges for McClain was set at $75,000. McClain remains at large.

The incident was investigated by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG).

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of McClain is asked to contact PSEG Agents at 618-571-5094.

