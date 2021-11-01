SATURDAY FOOTBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS --- FIRST ROUND

CLASS 6A

EAST ST. LOUIS 66, RIVERSIDE-BROOKFIELD 0: Running back Tyrone Martin scored twice, and eight different players scored touchdowns as East St. Louis built a 30-0 lead after the first quarter and 54-0 at halftime in going on to defeat Riverside-Brookfield at Clyde C. Jordan Memorial Stadium.

Christopher Bennett returned the opening kickoff 81 yards for a touchdown, quarterback Robert "Pops' Battle scored from 11 yards out, and both Jesse Watson and Martin scored in the opening period, then in the second, Lamar Box returned a blocked punt 11 yards for another score, Ali Wells scored from nine yards out and Martin had a 45-yard touchdown run as the Flyers took their 54-0 lead in at halftime.

In the second half, reserve quarterback Carson Boyd scored on a 39-yard run and Peter Baxton, Jr. caught a 29-yard pass from Boyd for the final score of 66-0.

The Flyers are now 8-2 and play Oak Lawn Richards, a 28-10 winner over Chicago Simeon, in the second round, while the Bulldogs end their season 5-5.

